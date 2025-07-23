Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $5.31. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 12,078 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRM

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 1.20% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.