DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.34.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $239.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.79. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 245,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,645,910. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $7,219,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,679.70. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,198 shares of company stock worth $102,674,831 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

