Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $129.41 on Monday. Bank First National has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First National will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 9.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 177,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

