Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.62 and traded as high as $71.86. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 30,559 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

