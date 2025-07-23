Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $19.64. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 52,212 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

