Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rambus by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after buying an additional 2,093,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $94,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $51,500,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $43,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,826.24. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

