Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 3,131 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 103,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BKR stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. TD Securities cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

