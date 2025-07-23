Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.71 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

