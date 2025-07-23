Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $228,000 Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 78.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,036,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,057,000 after buying an additional 2,211,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,898,000 after acquiring an additional 341,300 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PDD by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,022 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in PDD by 4,562.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110,042 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.72 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.