APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APi Group to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $30.67 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 225,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,418,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,774,000 after buying an additional 5,931,314 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,407,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 479,614.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after buying an additional 2,877,685 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG opened at $34.42 on Friday. APi Group has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

