Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,609,000 after buying an additional 339,530 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $6,884,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,638,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,334,019. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

