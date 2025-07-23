Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 6,870 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.79.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

