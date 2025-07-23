Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) PT at $71.00

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 910.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,078,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,556,000 after purchasing an additional 971,587 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 687.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,868,000 after buying an additional 827,793 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,175,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,927,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

