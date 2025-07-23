Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

KGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $31.15 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 3,401.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at $19,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

