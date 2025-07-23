Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $2.51 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKYA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $1.80 to $1.08 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 487.85% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

