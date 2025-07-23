World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $177.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $876.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $389,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,174.02. The trade was a 33.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,250. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $548,875 over the last ninety days. 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Acceptance stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of World Acceptance worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

