AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect AON to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AON stock opened at $354.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.06 and its 200 day moving average is $370.64. AON has a twelve month low of $297.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

