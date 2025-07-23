Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. On average, analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market cap of $426.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $315,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 36.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

