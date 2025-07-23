Portland General Electric (POR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $797.97 million for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE POR opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,620.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 465.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.