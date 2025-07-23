Contrasting Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) and CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantor and CochLear”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.78 billion 1.31 $711.50 million $1.04 12.52 CochLear $1.49 billion 8.77 $233.99 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than CochLear.

Volatility and Risk

Avantor has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CochLear has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avantor and CochLear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 7 5 0 2.42 CochLear 0 2 0 1 2.67

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than CochLear.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and CochLear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 10.70% 11.93% 5.50% CochLear N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avantor beats CochLear on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About CochLear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

