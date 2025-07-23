Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1,074.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LNT opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.23.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

