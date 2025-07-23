Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 228.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $174.22. The stock has a market cap of $730.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

