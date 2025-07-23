Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of FCX opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

