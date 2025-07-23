Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $362,405.70. This represents a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

