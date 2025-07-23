Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 6,016.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

