Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1,266.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,681,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,127,000 after buying an additional 781,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 543,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,489.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 361,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 979,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,426,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $95.41.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

