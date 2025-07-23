Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 568.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.82.

View Our Latest Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.