GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after buying an additional 2,608,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,531,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.