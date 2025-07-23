Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 173.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.