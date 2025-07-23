Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 677.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 157.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $184.26 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.