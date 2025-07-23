Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Acquires $16,950.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,750. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.39.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
