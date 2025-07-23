Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

SRPT opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $150.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

