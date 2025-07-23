Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas Exane

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $4.13 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $704.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100,796 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

