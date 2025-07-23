Saiyed Atiq Raza Sells 1,136 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $11,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 682,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,826,620. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 19,809 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $198,486.18.

Arteris Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 40.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,277 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

