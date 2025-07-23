Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 886 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $23,824.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 106,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,114.29. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:PHR opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Phreesia by 19.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 115,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $271,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

