Karl Siegling Buys 44,389 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 44,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,095.74 ($19,670.42).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Karl Siegling bought 50,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,900.00 ($22,156.86).

On Tuesday, July 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 62,099 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$42,103.12 ($27,518.38).

On Thursday, June 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 178,855 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$113,751.78 ($74,347.57).

On Friday, June 27th, Karl Siegling purchased 84,046 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,621.35 ($35,046.63).

On Wednesday, June 25th, Karl Siegling bought 277,274 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$177,178.09 ($115,802.67).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Karl Siegling bought 570,126 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$364,880.64 ($238,484.08).

On Monday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 52,600 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$33,295.80 ($21,761.96).

On Friday, June 20th, Karl Siegling acquired 100,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,200.00 ($41,307.19).

Cadence Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

