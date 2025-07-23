Karen Blasing Sells 3,250 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,255. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $167,635.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00.

GitLab Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.30 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 447.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

