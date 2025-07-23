Geoff Wilson Purchases 31,000 Shares of Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.52 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$46,965.00 ($30,696.08).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 17th, Geoff Wilson purchased 10,781 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,494.93 ($10,781.00).
The stock has a market cap of $586.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.
Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.
