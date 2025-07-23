FY2025 EPS Forecast for Excelerate Energy Cut by Analyst

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excelerate Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE EE opened at $24.76 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 478,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 95,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 137,120 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 435,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 60,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

