Raymond James Financial Predicts Denison Mines Q4 Earnings

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Raymond James Financial issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DML. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. National Bankshares set a C$3.75 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.49.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.45.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

