Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for BMRN Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $59.20 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,645,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,475,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,817 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after buying an additional 1,083,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

