William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of CMG FY2026 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $52.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

