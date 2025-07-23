Insider Buying: Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Acquires 15,048 Shares of Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director David Chevallier Cobbold bought 15,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,963.60.
Vizsla Silver Price Performance
Shares of TSE VZLA opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.
About Vizsla Silver
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.