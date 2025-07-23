Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Progressive

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $247.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $208.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $313,633.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,669.16. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 39,285.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

