Brokers Issue Forecasts for ManpowerGroup FY2027 Earnings

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Friday, July 18th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $44.47 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -117.01 and a beta of 1.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 711,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,964,000 after purchasing an additional 691,678 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 539.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 587,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469,184 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -378.95%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

