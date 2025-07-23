2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.91 and last traded at $115.38. Approximately 6,157,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 2,736,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

2x Ether ETF Trading Down 3.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the first quarter valued at $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

