Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Trading Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 82,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 408,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANRO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 22.53 and a quick ratio of 22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

