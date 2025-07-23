Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.24. 602,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 492,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Q32 Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.33. On average, research analysts forecast that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

