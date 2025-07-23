TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) Trading Down 17.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) dropped 17.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 42,687,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 895% from the average daily volume of 4,290,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Get TNF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.