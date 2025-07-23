VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.45 and traded as high as $52.50. VEON shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 158,109 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Litchfield Hills Research upgraded VEON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

VEON Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.44.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.00 million. VEON had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 36.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VEON by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

